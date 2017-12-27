IFP condemns use of culture to commit crime after EC ukuthwala case
The Hawks in the Eastern Cape rescued a 14-year-old girl from forced marriage known as ukuthwala in a village outside Dutywa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it is concerned about people abusing African cultures in order to commit crimes.
This comes after the Hawks in the Eastern Cape rescued a 14-year-old girl from forced marriage, known as ukuthwala, in a village outside Dutywa.
Her family and that of the 26-year-old man had arranged the marriage without her knowledge, forcing her to live with the man at his Mveso home.
The IFP says forcing a 14-year old child to become a woman cannot be part of an African culture.
Spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko said: “This is a crime and it is very unfortunate that we still have people in this country who choose to hide behind culture who in fact are abusing culture when they want to commit crime.”
