Hundreds of drunk drivers to appear in Joburg courts
Authorities say that they've taken a zero-tolerance approach towards those who ignore the rules of the road this festive season and have warned motorists not to take any chances.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 500 motorists are expected to appear in various magistrates courts around Johannesburg on Wednesday morning after spending the Christmas long weekend behind bars for drunk driving.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says that soweto is the leading area with the highest cases of drunk driving, followed by Sandton.
"Some more roadside operations are being planned leading up to the new year and for us to reduce the road deaths, motorists are going to have to refrain from excessively high speed and from drinking and driving."
