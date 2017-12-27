‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’
Nontombi Gwam says she first took her child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the three-year-old who died at Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong on Sunday says her local clinic failed to help her.
She says the health system let her daughter down and this is why she turned to Pastor Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, to seek prayer.
Nontombi Gwam says she first took her child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away.
Gwam says nurses at the clinic told her that they couldn’t help her child.
“Nurses told me that they cannot help me and they said that they do not have any drips to assist the child and that I must take the child to the hospital. They then ignored me and my sick child and started having social discussions among themselves.”
Gwam has opened a culpable homicide and assault case against the paramedics who responded to her distress call while at Pastor Motsoeneng’s church.
Pastor Mboro, says he will be consulting his legal team on taking the clinic to court.
WATCH: Pastor Mboro opens case after child's death at his church
Popular in Local
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Family: Robbie Malinga had stage four pancreatic cancer
-
‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’
-
'Robbie Malinga died surrounded by family'
-
Malema: New ANC leadership have ruined the party forever
-
Woman shocked after being turned away from 'white only' Hartebeespoort resort
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.