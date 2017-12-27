‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’

Nontombi Gwam says she first took her child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away.

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng arrives at the Alberton Police Station with the mother of the child who had died at his church in Katlehong on Sunday. Mboro had opened up a case of culpable homicide against the paramedics involved. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng arrives at the Alberton Police Station with the mother of the child who had died at his church in Katlehong on Sunday. Mboro had opened up a case of culpable homicide against the paramedics involved. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the three-year-old who died at Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong on Sunday says her local clinic failed to help her.

She says the health system let her daughter down and this is why she turned to Pastor Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, to seek prayer.

Nontombi Gwam says she first took her child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away.

Gwam says nurses at the clinic told her that they couldn’t help her child.

“Nurses told me that they cannot help me and they said that they do not have any drips to assist the child and that I must take the child to the hospital. They then ignored me and my sick child and started having social discussions among themselves.”

Gwam has opened a culpable homicide and assault case against the paramedics who responded to her distress call while at Pastor Motsoeneng’s church.

Pastor Mboro, says he will be consulting his legal team on taking the clinic to court.

WATCH: Pastor Mboro opens case after child's death at his church

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA