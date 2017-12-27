‘Health system let me down, that’s why I turned to Pastor Mboro’

Nontombi Gwam says she first took her child to the Daveyton Main Clinic but was turned away.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the three-year-old who died at Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong on Sunday says her local clinic failed to help her.

She says the health system let her daughter down and this is why she turned to Pastor Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, to seek prayer.

Gwam says nurses at the clinic told her that they couldn’t help her child.

“Nurses told me that they cannot help me and they said that they do not have any drips to assist the child and that I must take the child to the hospital. They then ignored me and my sick child and started having social discussions among themselves.”

Gwam has opened a culpable homicide and assault case against the paramedics who responded to her distress call while at Pastor Motsoeneng’s church.

Pastor Mboro, says he will be consulting his legal team on taking the clinic to court.

