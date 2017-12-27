Glebelands murder suspect expected to appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Glebelands murder suspect expected to appear in court

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve when one unlicensed firearm and rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

FILE: The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi outside Durban. Picture: Gallo Images
FILE: The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi outside Durban. Picture: Gallo Images
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - One of the most wanted suspects in the Glebelands hostel murders is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrates court on Wednesday morning.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve when one unlicensed firearm and rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

The suspect is also linked to the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was shot dead at the hostel in August this year.

Glebelands hostel has been in the spotlight for the political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of inquiry, which is investigating political killings in the province.

The police’s Thulani Zwane: "One of the cases where he was wanted for is where a woman was shot and killed while she was in her room at the hostel earlier this year. He will be facing charges of murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA