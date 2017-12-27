Glebelands murder suspect expected to appear in court
The 32-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve when one unlicensed firearm and rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the most wanted suspects in the Glebelands hostel murders is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrates court on Wednesday morning.
The suspect is also linked to the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was shot dead at the hostel in August this year.
Glebelands hostel has been in the spotlight for the political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of inquiry, which is investigating political killings in the province.
The police’s Thulani Zwane: "One of the cases where he was wanted for is where a woman was shot and killed while she was in her room at the hostel earlier this year. He will be facing charges of murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition."
