Five would-be robbers arrested in Ekurhuleni

The Ekurhuleni central tactical task team recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition when they arrested the group on the R21 freeway near the Nellmapius road off-ramp on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects have been arrested, following a police tip-off on a plan to commit business robbery in Kingsway, east of Johannesburg.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as reckless and negligent driving.

The police’s Mack Mngomezulu said: “Police received information about the business robbery that was planned to take place. They spotted that car with five occupants inside. When they tried to stop it, the car drove off and they chased it and they arrested all the suspects.”