Fire destroys building in Durban city centre
Emergency services were called to the fire earlier on Wednesday morning and found the building alight.
JOHANNESBURG - A building in Durban’s city centre has been destroyed after a fire ravaged it on Wednesday.
It is understood that no injuries have been reported.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson says: “At this stage the events leading up to the fire are unknown, however, the SA Police Service and the Durban Fire Department will investigate.”
@bereamail @FatalMoves @TrafficSA @IamAlexSweet @_ArriveAlive Fire Anton Lembede Road andCato Street Dbn CBD around 03:30am. No injuries reported. Well done @DurbanFire. pic.twitter.com/sq5OH56db9— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) December 27, 2017
