Fire destroys building in Durban city centre

JOHANNESBURG - A building in Durban’s city centre has been destroyed after a fire ravaged it on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the fire earlier on Wednesday morning and found the building alight.

It is understood that no injuries have been reported.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson says: “At this stage the events leading up to the fire are unknown, however, the SA Police Service and the Durban Fire Department will investigate.”