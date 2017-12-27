Family: Robbie Malinga had stage four pancreatic cancer

Tributes from President Jacob Zuma, other government officials, celebrities, fellow musicians and fans continue to pour in for the musician who passed away on Christmas Day.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of musician Robbie Malinga has revealed that he died following an intense battle with pancreatic cancer.

Malinga passed away on Christmas Day.

Tributes from President Jacob Zuma, other government officials, celebrities, fellow musicians and fans continue to pour in.

The family held a media briefing in Fourways on Wednesday to give details of the funeral.

Family friends and business associates gathered at Malinga’s home to pay their respects.

His brother Bheki Malinga says he was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year.

“Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, by the time the family found out, it was in stage four already.”

His father Kholi Malinga says he could tell Robbie was in pain but kept a brave face.

“I was so very much disturbed but then we went through it, and we kept going to the hospital to visit him.”

WATCH: 'We should celebrate Robbie Malinga's selflessness'

Describing him as a musical genius, Malinga’s family say he was still making music while ill and suffering from cancer.

Selfless, funny, talented and kind are some of the words his family used to describe the man behind many hits such as Mthande by Musa.

His longtime friend and business associate TK Nciza says Malinga’s talent is incomparable.

“During the last six months when he was in studio [and] I could hear he was not himself. But I could hear the passion and the love for what he was doing.”

The family says it is overwhelmed by all the support.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, and the funeral will be next Tuesday at Rhema Church.

Meanwhile, the SABC says its saddened by the passing of Malinga.

The broadcaster says Malinga will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians and producers of all time.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “As The SABC, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Robbie Malinga and we want to say he has contributed a lot to the music industry and even to us as an organisation.”

