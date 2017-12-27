EC man suspected of killing his father to appear in court

The suspect allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father in the chest last week Friday at their home in Maqwathini Location, Manqulo near Kei Bridge, Butterworth.

CAPE TOWN - A 21-year-old suspect from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the murder of his father.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha: "He (the father) died instantly. Police were informed and they rushed to the scene and swiftly found the suspect and arrested him. The suspect is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrates court on Wednesday, 27 December."