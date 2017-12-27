City of Joburg worried by rise in drunk driving incidents
The municipality says that although the success rate of prosecuting these motorists is high, it still finds their behaviour unacceptable.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says its worried about the number of drunk drivers arrested this Christmas long weekend, adding that the statistics have more than doubled compared to other long weekends in the year.
The city’s Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says extra law enforcement will be deployed to the regular hotspots on New Year’s Eve.
“We’ve doubled our effort when it comes to visible policing over the festive period, in fact, we’ve gone back to the basic by having our officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg.”
Sun says the city wants to clamp down on drunk driving even beyond the festive season.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
