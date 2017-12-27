20 injured in Nelspruit accident
ER24 paramedics say they arrived at the scene and found multiple patients lying on the side of the road.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty people have been injured after a taxi and a car collided on the R40 in Nelspruit earlier on Wednesday.
The occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.
The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.
[NELSPRUIT] Twenty injured after taxi and car collide on R40. @ewnupdates @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @News24@Netwerk24Berig @IOLhttps://t.co/YbvIaChhk2 pic.twitter.com/QRLh1Uk9EH— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) December 27, 2017
