20 injured in Nelspruit accident

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty people have been injured after a taxi and a car collided on the R40 in Nelspruit earlier on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics say they arrived at the scene and found multiple patients lying on the side of the road.

The occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.