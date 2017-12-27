2 due in CT court for possession of uncut diamonds
The two men from Delft were arrested over the weekend after they ran a red light in Cape Town’s CBD.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects, aged 40 and 43, will on Wednesday appear in court for the possession of uncut diamonds.
Police searched the vehicle and discovered 6 stones resembling uncut diamonds, as well as R74,000 cash.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “The suspects were spotted in a silver Mercedes Benz disregarding a traffic light. Authorities stopped the vehicle and upon searching it found R74,000 cash and six stones resembling uncut diamonds.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
