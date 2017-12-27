Popular Topics
2 due in CT court for possession of uncut diamonds

The two men from Delft were arrested over the weekend after they ran a red light in Cape Town’s CBD.

FILE: Picture: SAPS
FILE: Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects, aged 40 and 43, will on Wednesday appear in court for the possession of uncut diamonds.

The two men from Delft were arrested over the weekend after they ran a red light in Cape Town’s CBD.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered 6 stones resembling uncut diamonds, as well as R74,000 cash.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The suspects were spotted in a silver Mercedes Benz disregarding a traffic light. Authorities stopped the vehicle and upon searching it found R74,000 cash and six stones resembling uncut diamonds.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

