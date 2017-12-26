Western Cape health welcomes 45 new-borns on Christmas Day

The department says a total of 23 boys and 22 girls have been born across the province since.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health department congratulates 45 mothers who welcomed their new born Christmas babies on Monday.

These mothers gave birth at government hospital facilities.

A Mitchell's Plain mother was the province's first to welcome her baby boy at the Lentegeur Mitchell's Plain District Hospital just after midnight.

Almost five minutes later, an Atlantis mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy.