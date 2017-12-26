WC police increase officer visibility over festive period

Police have also increased deployments on routes leading to Cape beaches as thousands of people have flocked there.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police say roadblocks have been set up at strategic positions along main routes to curb crime over the festive period.

The police's Novela Potelwa says: “Over 300 additional new constables have bolstered our SAPS deployments in the Western Cape in anticipation of scores of beachgoers descending on various beaches. They are currently conducting roadblocks; vehicles checkpoints and searches in an effort to ensure safety.”

#sapsWC #SAPS in WC has increased deployments on routes leading to the city's beaches in anticipation of scores of locals and visitors descending on beaches today. SW #SaferFestiveSeason #PoliceTraineeshttps://t.co/RDlJVARrX7 pic.twitter.com/agFUo5nUO6 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 26, 2017

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)