WC police increase officer visibility over festive period
Police have also increased deployments on routes leading to Cape beaches as thousands of people have flocked there.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police say roadblocks have been set up at strategic positions along main routes to curb crime over the festive period.
Police have also increased deployments on routes leading to Cape beaches as thousands of people have flocked there.
The police's Novela Potelwa says: “Over 300 additional new constables have bolstered our SAPS deployments in the Western Cape in anticipation of scores of beachgoers descending on various beaches. They are currently conducting roadblocks; vehicles checkpoints and searches in an effort to ensure safety.”
#sapsWC #SAPS in WC has increased deployments on routes leading to the city's beaches in anticipation of scores of locals and visitors descending on beaches today. SW #SaferFestiveSeason #PoliceTraineeshttps://t.co/RDlJVARrX7 pic.twitter.com/agFUo5nUO6— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 26, 2017
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
