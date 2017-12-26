Two people killed in hit-and-run accident in Mpumalanga

The pair were killed on Monday, two others survived and are being treated in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Madadeni area in Mpumalanga.

The pair was killed on Monday, two others survived and are being treated in hospital.

Police say the only information they have about the suspect Is that he drove a VW Polo and are now relying on witnesses to come forward with more information.