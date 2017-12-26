Popular Topics
Tributes pour in for late Robbie Malinga

The 47-year-old musician who suffered from anaemia died on Monday but the exact circumstances around his death are still unknown.

SA music icon Robbie Malinga. Picture: Facebook.
SA music icon Robbie Malinga. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes and memories are being shared on social media of Afro-pop producer Robbie Malinga who is being remembered as a kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations.

The 47-year-old musician who suffered from anaemia died on Monday but the exact circumstances around his death are still unknown.

Born in Meadowlands Soweto, Malinga caught the eye of kwaito fans at a very young age and released his first hit in 1998 called Insimbi.

The award-winning producer went on to study music at a college in Johannesburg.

Almost two months before his death, Malinga revealed to his fans that he was diagnosed with anaemia last December due to liver complications.

last month, he said that he is in good shape and is fully booked until 2019.

In one of his last few tweets on social media, the self-proclaimed pioneer of Afro-pop music thanked his fans for their support and shared a link to his new album.

Messages of condolences from friends, fans and admirers are still pouring in including from Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa who says he is heartbroken by Malinga's death.

The musician leaves behind his wife and children.

Timeline

