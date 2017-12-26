South Africans mourn passing of music icon Robbie Malinga

Tributes continue to pour in from politicians, fellow musicians and many others who have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to the news of the death of music icon Robbie Malinga.

Malinga died on Monday at the age of 47.

The renowned music producer was responsible for shaping the careers of artists including the late Brown Dash, Kabelo Mabalane, Arthur Mafokate and Mzekezeke.

According to reports he was admitted to hospital in June, where it was found he had an iron deficiency and suffered from anaemia.

Tributes continue to pour in from politicians, fellow musicians and many others who have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the red berets send their condolences to Malinga's family and friends.

“We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and all the fans. May his soul rest in perfect eternal peace.”