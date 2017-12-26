Security guard arrested after accidentally killing man (46) in KZN

The wounded man was taken to hospital where he later died. The police's Thulani Zwane says the guard has been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 46-year-old man was shot dead by mistake allegedly by a security guard.

Officers say the security guard was passing by the victim's home in Mandini when he was approached by dogs. He panicked and fire a shot which struck the man in the head.

The wounded man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The police's Thulani Zwane says the guard has been arrested.

“The security guard who was walking past, he was attacked by dogs and he fired warning shots and the bullet hit the man on his head. He was taken to hospital where he later died.”