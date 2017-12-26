Security guard arrested after accidentally killing man (46) in KZN
The wounded man was taken to hospital where he later died. The police's Thulani Zwane says the guard has been arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 46-year-old man was shot dead by mistake allegedly by a security guard.
Officers say the security guard was passing by the victim's home in Mandini when he was approached by dogs. He panicked and fire a shot which struck the man in the head.
The wounded man was taken to hospital where he later died.
The police's Thulani Zwane says the guard has been arrested.
“The security guard who was walking past, he was attacked by dogs and he fired warning shots and the bullet hit the man on his head. He was taken to hospital where he later died.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.