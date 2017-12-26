‘Robbie Malinga’s wife inconsolable’

Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko has visited Robbie Malinga’s home where she met the star’s family and friends.

JOHANNESBURG – Arts and Culture MEC Faith Mazibuko has paid her respects to afro-pop legend Robbie Malinga’s family saying his wife and children must get all the support necessary.

Tributes to the afro-pop music legend continue to pour in as family and friends visit his home.

The 49-year-old musician who suffered from anaemia died on Monday, but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Malinga has been fondly remembered on social media and at home where family and friends are gathered.

It’s a sombre day for the musician’s family currently inside the gated estate.

Musicians, friends, and family have been in and out of the gates as they visit Malinga’s Fourways home to pass their condolences.

Tributes from government officials including Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa have poured in.

Also visiting the family on Tuesday was MEC Mazibuko who says Malinga will be missed.

“The family is still devastated; the wife is inconsolable and is crying very much, but with the help of family members and those that are available they are there to console her.”

As the Gauteng Provincial Government we mourn the untimely passing of the music legend #RobbieMalinga, also known as Ntsimbi. We send our heartfelt condolences to Malinga’s family, friends and colleagues. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/zPHaKWu9uf — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) December 26, 2017

At the same time, President Jacob Zuma has added to the stream of condolences pouring in for late afro-pop legend, saying the loss is huge for South Africa and its music industry.

in a statement released this evening, President Zuma says he is saddened by Malinga's passing.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Nqulunga says: “The president has said the country is deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. It is indeed a huge loss for the music industry and South Africa as a whole.”

Nqlunga adds that Zuma says the country is with the Malinga family in thought and prayer.

The memorial service for the artist is scheduled to take place on Friday while the funeral will be held next week Tuesday.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)