PE man to appear in court on Wednesday for attempting to kill girlfriend

The suspect is believed to have shot his partner three times over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend in Port Elizabeth.

The suspect is believed to have shot his partner three times over the weekend.

She survived the attack and is currently recovering in hospital.

The police’s Andre Beetge said: “We’ll still be investigating this case as we do believe the suspect was released a short while ago from prison on quite a string of armed robberies and carjackings.”