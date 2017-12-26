Over 500 JHB motorists arrested for drunk driving over Christmas weekend
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says 160 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 500 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving since the beginning of this Christmas long weekend in Johannesburg.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says 160 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Soweto.
The JMPD says four women are among those arrested.
Authorities say they have taken a zero-tolerance approach toward those who ignore the rules of the road this festive season.
The arrested motorists are expected to spend Day of Goodwill behind bars while others have already spent their Christmas Day in prison.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: “The latest figure for drunk and driving arrests now stands at 521 for Christmas weekend.
“Six medical nurses were brought on duty to draw blood at the alcohol evidence centre in Johannesburg. Some more roadside checks are being planned, leading up to the new year.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.