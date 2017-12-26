Over 500 JHB motorists arrested for drunk driving over Christmas weekend

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says 160 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 500 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving since the beginning of this Christmas long weekend in Johannesburg.

The JMPD says four women are among those arrested.

Authorities say they have taken a zero-tolerance approach toward those who ignore the rules of the road this festive season.

The arrested motorists are expected to spend Day of Goodwill behind bars while others have already spent their Christmas Day in prison.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: “The latest figure for drunk and driving arrests now stands at 521 for Christmas weekend.

“Six medical nurses were brought on duty to draw blood at the alcohol evidence centre in Johannesburg. Some more roadside checks are being planned, leading up to the new year.”