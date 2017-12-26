Officials on high alert on N3 as traffic volumes expected to peak

The N3 toll concession says the number of cars that made their way to Durban on Friday was extremely high.

JOHANNESBURG - As holidaymakers prepare to make the long journey back home from the coast, emergency officials say they expect the traffic volume on the N3 highway to pick up significantly on Tuesday afternoon.

Commercial Manager at the N3 Toll Concession Con Roux says emergency services and traffic officials are already preparing for the busy roads later on Tuesday.

“A lot of people are going to be staying on the coast for a full week and then the long weekend.

“Some of those will be returning later this afternoon and we’re expecting that to be a bit chaotic and so later this afternoon traffic volume will be elevated.”