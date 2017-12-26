North West police investigate case of mob justice of alleged rapist
The 20-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl at her home near Mahikeng on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police are investigating a case of mob justice after community members allegedly beat a man for raping a teenage girl.
The 20-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl at her home near Mahikeng on Monday.
Police say the teenager was able to escape and call for help drawing her neighbours outside her home where they attacked the man when he attempted to flee.
The man is currently under police guard in hospital.
The police's Amanda Funani says, “In a bid to reduce the levels of sexual offences in the province, a 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th of December 2017 for alleged rape.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.