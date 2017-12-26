North West police investigate case of mob justice of alleged rapist

The 20-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl at her home near Mahikeng on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are investigating a case of mob justice after community members allegedly beat a man for raping a teenage girl.

Police say the teenager was able to escape and call for help drawing her neighbours outside her home where they attacked the man when he attempted to flee.

The man is currently under police guard in hospital.

The police's Amanda Funani says, “In a bid to reduce the levels of sexual offences in the province, a 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th of December 2017 for alleged rape.”