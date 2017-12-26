North West man killed in armed robbery

Police say four criminals entered the convenience shop taking an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG – A North West man has been killed in an armed robbery at a petrol station near Mahikeng.

It's understood they shot a petrol attendant when fleeing the scene killing him instantly.

The police's Amanda Funani says: “The suspect fled the scene with a vehicle. The latter was spotted by the police who were alerted to the incident while on patrol. The suspect, upon realising that the police were after them, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

#sapsNW #SAPS in Mmabatho launched manhunt for 4 suspects after a business robbery & murder incident that occurred in the early hours this morning at a filling station. Anyone with info to call #CrimeStop on 08600 10111. SW #SaferFestiveSeasonhttps://t.co/OA2PMReTxT pic.twitter.com/89idw2pFnd — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 26, 2017

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)