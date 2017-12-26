'Music industry had more to gain more from Robbie Malinga'

Messages of condolences are still pouring in for the musician who died on Monday at the age of 49.

JOHANNESBURG – Artists and industry friends are remembering kwaito star Robbie Malinga as a shining light of the South African music industry.

Malinga died on Monday at the age of 49.

Messages of condolences are still pouring in, with some hailing him as an artist who sustained himself far beyond only one hit.

Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse has remembered Malinga as someone whose music will live on for many generations to still enjoy his talent.

“It’s sad and I am sure we could have gained more from his presence in the industry, at least to even guide some of the younger musicians. He would still make hit songs without delving into the type of music that disappears.”

The musician and producer suffered from anaemia.

Some of his most recent work included duets with Kelly Khumalo and former idols winners Musa Sukwene and Karabo Mogane.

WATCH: Baby Please by Robbie Malinfa featuring Kelly Khumalo

Those who worked with him and known him well say his contribution to the industry will be dearly missed.

At the same time, Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Faith Mazibuko is one of the guests currently visiting the family of the late music legend to pass on her condolences.

Mazibuko says the news of Malinga's death came as a great shock, calling him one of the most celebrated music producers of his time.

She says the loss comes as a big blow to the music industry.

The MEC's spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana said: “The MEC has just arrived at the family’s home and will be conveying her condolences to them. We will know from there what the plans are for the memorial and funeral services.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)