Limpopo Health MEC concerned after girl (15) gives birth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Limpopo Health MEC concerned after girl (15) gives birth

MEC Phophi Ramathuba says she will be working closely with the education department in an effort to root out teenage pregnancy.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
13 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As more than 500 families across the country celebrate the births of their children born on Christmas, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says while the province welcomes the new-borns with joy, she’s concerned about a 15-year-old girl who is among the mothers.

The teenage girl gave birth at the Malamulele Hospital on Monday.

Ramathuba says she’s disturbed by this because the father of the baby is also a teenage boy.

She says she will be working closely with the Education Department in an effort to root out teenage pregnancy.

“It is really a headache for me because when I’m looking at the mother and the baby, I don’t know which one is the baby, who must I celebrate because both of them in front of my eyes they’re my children. So it’s a concern for us.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA