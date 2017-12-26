Limpopo Health MEC concerned after girl (15) gives birth

MEC Phophi Ramathuba says she will be working closely with the education department in an effort to root out teenage pregnancy.

JOHANNESBURG - As more than 500 families across the country celebrate the births of their children born on Christmas, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says while the province welcomes the new-borns with joy, she’s concerned about a 15-year-old girl who is among the mothers.

The teenage girl gave birth at the Malamulele Hospital on Monday.

Ramathuba says she’s disturbed by this because the father of the baby is also a teenage boy.

She says she will be working closely with the Education Department in an effort to root out teenage pregnancy.

“It is really a headache for me because when I’m looking at the mother and the baby, I don’t know which one is the baby, who must I celebrate because both of them in front of my eyes they’re my children. So it’s a concern for us.”