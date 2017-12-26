Most wanted Glebelands murder suspect arrested
A 32-year-old man was arrested in Umlazi on Christmas eve, and was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police say they have arrested one of the most wanted suspects for the Glebelands hostel murders.
The 32-year-old man was arrested in Umlazi on Christmas eve and was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Glebelands hostel has seen many political related assassinations in KZN and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings.
The police say the suspect is also linked to the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was gunned down at the hostel in August this year.
The police’s Thulani Zwane says: “It appears that he was linked to most of the murder cases reported at the Glebelands hostel area as from last year. He will be facing charges of murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
