Friends, family visit Robbie Malinga’s home

JOHANNESBURG – It’s quiet outside afro-pop music legend Robbie Malinga’s home as tributes continue to pour in as family and friends visit the Fourways residence.

The 47-year-old musician who suffered from anaemia died on Monday but the exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Malinga who lived in northern Johannesburg has been fondly remembered on social media and at home where family and friends are gathered.

Outside the gated estate cars can be seen coming in and out of the premises, and in one of those cars was musician Zahara who had come to pay her respects.

Messages from the government to fellow musicians, fans, and other celebrities have flooded social media since the news broke on Christmas Day.

Shout out to the brass band at @StGeorgesParkSt for playing @naimakaysa ‘Lelilanga’ as a tribute to the passing of one is SA’s greatest music producers #RobbieMalinga during the #ProteaFire SA v Zim match ✊🏻 #RIPRobbieMalinga — RJ Benjamin (@RJBenjamin) December 26, 2017

As the sun set on Soweto's skyline, so did the life of bra Robbie Malinga. He was not only a producer par excellence, but also genuinely a great person with a heart of gold & a sense of humour second to none, reminiscent to that of the late Khabzela. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/Fkxvs5yZYP — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) December 26, 2017

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa described Malinga’s work as an authentic South African sound that infiltrated other genres of music.

Robbie Malinga's authentic South African sound was of such an influence it infiltrated other genre's of music. His production in Doc Shebeleza's Kwaito hit "Gets Getsa" was used by Hip Hop artist Prokid to make his hit song "Sekele" #RIPRobbieMalinga #RememberingRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/vwAt2xmT8m — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 26, 2017

ZUMA JOINS SOUTH AFRICANS IN REMEMBERING MALINGA

President Jacob Zuma has added to the stream of condolences pouring in for the late afro-pop legend, saying the loss is huge for South Africa and its music industry.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, President Zuma says he is deeply saddened by the loss of the talented artist.

President Zuma extends condolences on passing of veteran musician Robbie Malinga https://t.co/JQqrVdvg32 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) December 26, 2017

The presidency has sent its condolences to those close to Malinga.

