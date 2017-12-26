Four die in Mpumalanga crash, road closed
It's understood the accident took place on the N4 between Malelane and Komatipoort on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a head-one collision on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga.
It's understood the accident took place between Malelane and Komatipoort on Tuesday.
Emergency services are still currently on the scene, attempting to free one person who is trapped in one of the vehicles.
#TRACN4route UPDATE EAST 26/12 at 19:16. ROAD REMAINS CLOSED at scene btw Coopersdal + Strydomblok IS (N4/8X km 60.8) #Komatipoort Consider alternative route. Helpdesk: 0800 87 22 64— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 26, 2017
Mpumalanga community safety and security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says: “The crash happened in the afternoon. It’s a head-on collision involving two cars. The one car was travelling to Mozambique while the other was going to Nelspruit.”
Since the beginning of the month, over 100 people have lost their lives in car accidents in the province.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.