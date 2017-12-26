Popular Topics
Four die in Mpumalanga crash, road closed

It's understood the accident took place on the N4 between Malelane and Komatipoort on Tuesday.

Ambulance siren. Picture: Supplied.
Ambulance siren. Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a head-one collision on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga.
It's understood the accident took place between Malelane and Komatipoort on Tuesday.

Emergency services are still currently on the scene, attempting to free one person who is trapped in one of the vehicles.

Mpumalanga community safety and security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says: “The crash happened in the afternoon. It’s a head-on collision involving two cars. The one car was travelling to Mozambique while the other was going to Nelspruit.”

Since the beginning of the month, over 100 people have lost their lives in car accidents in the province.

