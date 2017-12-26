Four die in Mpumalanga crash, road closed

It's understood the accident took place on the N4 between Malelane and Komatipoort on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a head-one collision on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga.

Emergency services are still currently on the scene, attempting to free one person who is trapped in one of the vehicles.

#TRACN4route UPDATE EAST 26/12 at 19:16. ROAD REMAINS CLOSED at scene btw Coopersdal + Strydomblok IS (N4/8X km 60.8) #Komatipoort Consider alternative route. Helpdesk: 0800 87 22 64 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 26, 2017

Mpumalanga community safety and security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says: “The crash happened in the afternoon. It’s a head-on collision involving two cars. The one car was travelling to Mozambique while the other was going to Nelspruit.”

Since the beginning of the month, over 100 people have lost their lives in car accidents in the province.