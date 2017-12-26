Eastern Cape man to appear in court for killing his father

CAPE TOWN - A 21-year-old man from Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in court tomorrow for the murder of his father.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father over the weekend.

Spokesperson Jackson Manatha says the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

“He died instantly, police were informed and acted swiftly by rushing to the scene of crime where they found the suspect and arrested him. The suspect is due to appear before court on Wednesday 27 December.”