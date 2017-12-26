Du Toitskloof fire extinguished

The fire which lasted all weekend destroyed nearly 2,000 hectares of fynbos.

CAPE TOWN – A fire that has been raging in the Du Toitskloof mountains during the weekend near Worcester has been extinguished.

More than 2,000 hectares of fynbos have been destroyed.

Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto says: “The fire has been successfully extinguished and although no foul play is suspected, the Cape Winelands district services urge residents not to braai in open spaces.”

Meanwhile, 300 people have been displaced in Valhalla Park following a fire on Tuesday morning in the 7de Laan informal settlement.