Alleged drunk teen arrested after crash in Stellenbosch

The accident happened on Monday in Stellenbosch and the officer has been discharged from hospital.
CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested for alleged drunk driving after getting involved in a car accident with a Western Cape traffic officer.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The traffic officer was trapped inside the vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle, the 18-year-old, was arrested for drinking and driving and also for driving a motor vehicle without a license."
