City of CT deploys over 800 officers to crime hotspots

During the festive period, there will be about 400 metro police officers and 500 traffic officials on duty.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says they are prepared with law enforcement, as more than 800 officers have been deployed to these spots.

The City's JP Smith this year they have more staff available compared to last year.

He adds that thousands of people are expected to visit Cape Town beaches today. Among the popular beaches are Strand and Muizenberg.

“Some of the beaches are getting a lot more law enforcement this year. We had a very aggressive training programme which started in June.

“So on 1 July we started aggressively training several new categories of law enforcement staff, safety teams and the facility protection officers. So, we’ve quite a large number of additional staff.”