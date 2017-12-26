City of CT deploys over 800 officers to crime hotspots

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

City of CT deploys over 800 officers to crime hotspots

During the festive period, there will be about 400 metro police officers and 500 traffic officials on duty.

Officials seen during festive season roadblocks in Beaufort West on 15 December 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Officials seen during festive season roadblocks in Beaufort West on 15 December 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says they are prepared with law enforcement, as more than 800 officers have been deployed to these spots.

During the festive period, there will be about 400 metro police officers and 500 traffic officials on duty.

The City's JP Smith this year they have more staff available compared to last year.

He adds that thousands of people are expected to visit Cape Town beaches today. Among the popular beaches are Strand and Muizenberg.

“Some of the beaches are getting a lot more law enforcement this year. We had a very aggressive training programme which started in June.

“So on 1 July we started aggressively training several new categories of law enforcement staff, safety teams and the facility protection officers. So, we’ve quite a large number of additional staff.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA