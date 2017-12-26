City of CT deploys over 800 officers to crime hotspots
During the festive period, there will be about 400 metro police officers and 500 traffic officials on duty.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says they are prepared with law enforcement, as more than 800 officers have been deployed to these spots.
During the festive period, there will be about 400 metro police officers and 500 traffic officials on duty.
The City's JP Smith this year they have more staff available compared to last year.
He adds that thousands of people are expected to visit Cape Town beaches today. Among the popular beaches are Strand and Muizenberg.
“Some of the beaches are getting a lot more law enforcement this year. We had a very aggressive training programme which started in June.
“So on 1 July we started aggressively training several new categories of law enforcement staff, safety teams and the facility protection officers. So, we’ve quite a large number of additional staff.”
Popular in Local
-
Tributes pour in for late Robbie Malinga
-
South Africans mourn passing of music icon Robbie Malinga
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died
-
‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’
-
Security guard arrested after accidentally killing man (46) in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.