Cause of Valhalla Park fire remains unknown

Over 500 people have been displaced following a fire that started in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN – The cause of a devastating fire in Valhalla Park in the western cape has not yet been established.

A blaze tore through the 7de Laan informal settlement in the early on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people lost all their belongings.

City of Cape Town officials, Non-governmental Organisations and residents have come to the aid of the fire victims.

Local ward councillor Jonathan Cupido says: “I have not received an official report of how the fire started, however it started at around 3:30am and we have a total of [an estimated] 587 people who have been displaced.”