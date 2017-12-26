Boxing legend Willie Toweel (83) dies

In his professional debut in Johannesburg in May 1953, he beat Jackie O'Connor on points over four rounds.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African boxing fraternity was shocked to wake up to the news that legend Willie Toweel had passed away on Christmas night, at age 83.

Toweel was born in Benoni on 6 April 1934 and comes from a boxing dynasty that included his father Mike “Papa Mike” Toweel. As an amateur boxer, Toweel won the South African Junior and Senior titles, as well as a Bronze Medal in the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki.

In his professional debut in Johannesburg in May 1953, he beat Jackie O'Connor on points over four rounds. He won his first six fights before stopping Matthew Raaf in the seventh round to win the vacant SA bantamweight title and then beat Tony Lombard, an old rival of the Toweels, to become the national featherweight champion.

Toweel was soon to be affected by tragedy when he fought the 21-year-old South African Hubert Essakow on the 19 March 1956, in defence of his SA Featherweight Title. Essakow sustained fatal brain injuries in the fight and died 52 hours later after the 11th round knockout.

In 1959 Toweel was the first South African to top the bill at Madison Square Garden when he fought Len Matthews for the Welterweight title, and despite being knocked down twice in the eighth round, Toweel fought back to win on points.