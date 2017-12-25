WC Christmas long weekend road death toll claims 8 lives
Earlier on Monday morning a taxi collided with three parked vehicles where a three-year-old child and the driver died.
CAPE TOWN - Eight people have died on the Western Cape's roads since Friday.
One of the drivers, who was injured in a separate accident on Friday night, has died in hospital.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa: "Round about 3.30am, there was yet another fatal crash, this time around in the main road in Grabouw where a taxi driver collided with three parked vehicles. In this accident, the driver of the taxi as well as a three-year-old kid lost their lives."
