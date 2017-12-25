Veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died
Thousands of people have taken to social media on Monday to send their condolences to the late 'Sobabili' hitmaker.
Details about his death are still unclear at this stage.
According to media reports, his label manager Kenny Tlale has confirmed that he spoke to Malinga's wife and that he still needs to be informed about the finer details of his death.
This is so sad 😭 💔#RIPRobbieMalinga— Lerato Mbongo (@AndImLee) December 25, 2017
Robbie Malinga Was A Living Legend pic.twitter.com/2EoWPODtyF
Rest in pure Peace, Robbie Malinga. I pray you have a serene journey back to our Eternal Source. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️💫💫 #RIPRobbieMalinga— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 25, 2017
We're heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of legendary Kwaito & Afro Pop producer, Robbie Malinga. We have lost an illustrious Kwaito pioneer who paved the way for future generations of artists. We send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/0LtPCv9vZz— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 25, 2017
A talent. A gift. A legend.— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) December 25, 2017
Rest In Peace, Robbie Malinga. You will surely be missed. 🎵🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dla2kRIKH9
Robbie Malinga? No ways 💔— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) December 25, 2017
