Unemployment expected to get worse, says economist
The country has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.
CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town (UCT) professor has reiterated that South Africa needs the participation of both the private and public sectors to lower the unemployment rate.
It recently featured in a top 20 list of countries with the highest unemployment rates globally.
"Our poor education system feeding our badly qualified learners into the system, so right from 1994, we started out with a high unemployment rate."
Chief economist of the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt says that the unemployment rate could further rise in the next financial year.
"I'm afraid the current levels of unemployment in South Africa is likely to get worse over the next year or so. The reason for that is to do with economic growth that is expected to remain relatively low and certainly not high enough."
