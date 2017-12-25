Popular Topics
Two dead, five hurt in crash near Rustenburg

A child is among two people killed in a head-on collision on the R24 near Rustenburg in the North West.

The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2017. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
The scene of an accident near Rustenburg on 25 December 2017. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A child is among two people killed in a head-on collision on the R24 near Rustenburg in the North West.

Paramedics say that on their arrival they found the two vehicles mangled together.

Five others sustained injuries in the accident and were treated on scene before being transported to hospital.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak: "Paramedics from ER24 and other servcies arrived on the scene shortly before 8am. Upon furher assessment, they found that a young as well as an adult male sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing that the paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead. The exact circumstances surrounding this collision is not yet known and the local authorities were called through to the scene fort further investigation."

