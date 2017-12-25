Two dead, five hurt in crash near Rustenburg
A child is among two people killed in a head-on collision on the R24 near Rustenburg in the North West.
JOHANNESBURG - A child is among two people killed in a head-on collision on the R24 near Rustenburg in the North West.
Paramedics say that on their arrival they found the two vehicles mangled together.
Five others sustained injuries in the accident and were treated on scene before being transported to hospital.
The cause of the incident is not yet known.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak: "Paramedics from ER24 and other servcies arrived on the scene shortly before 8am. Upon furher assessment, they found that a young as well as an adult male sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing that the paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead. The exact circumstances surrounding this collision is not yet known and the local authorities were called through to the scene fort further investigation."
Popular in Local
-
‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Ramaphosa: Let's enter 2018 with renewed determination to move SA forward
-
[LISTEN] Vytjie Mentor reflects on ANC national conference
-
Hawks rescue Eastern Cape girl (14) from forced marriage
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.