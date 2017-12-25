Thousands of people expected on Cape Town beaches ahead of new year

CAPE TOWN - Municipal officials are expecting thousands of people to descend on Cape Town’s beaches in the coming days.

Boxing Day and New Year’s Day are usually the busiest beach days in the city.

In 2016, around 50,000 people visited Muizenberg and Strand beaches.

Other popular beaches include Clifton and Camps Bay.

The city’s JP Smith says more than 800 officers have been deployed to popular beach spots.

“We expect a massive turnout at the beaches on the last weekend of 2017. Disaster Management, NSRI services and volunteers are ready and prepared.”