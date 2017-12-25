Teen (17) drowns at Strand Beach
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the teenager disappeared in the surf at Bends on the Beach on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old teenager has drowned at Strand Beach near Cape Town.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says the teenager disappeared in the surf at Bends on the Beach on Sunday.
His body was recovered from the water during a search by lifeguards, rescue swimmers and a law enforcement marine unit jet ski.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "The body of the teenager was located and recovered. The paramedics conducted extensive CPR on him but after all efforts to resuscitate the teenager were exhausted, he was sadly declared deceased."
In a separate incident, a man drowned at the Kariega River mouth in the Eastern Cape while swimming with a friend.
