Taxi driver shot and killed in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the killing of a taxi driver in Elsies River over the weekend.

The driver was shot dead by a unknown suspect who then fled the scene.

The police’s Andre Traut: "A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Clivia Road, Uitsig, Ravensmead. An unknown suspect is yet to be arrested. The victim crashed his taxi into a wall after he was shot. The circumstances of the shooting is under investigation."