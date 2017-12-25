Socialist activists reject City of CT’s proposed water levy

The Workers International Vanguard Party says the municipality should have acted sooner to mitigate against the effects of the drought.

CAPE TOWN - Socialist activists have rejected the City of Cape Town’s proposed water levy.

The Workers International Vanguard Party says the municipality should have acted sooner to mitigate against the effects of the drought.

The Western Cape is currently going through its worse drought in more than a hundred years.

The Workers International Vanguard Party’s Shaheed Mohammed believes the steps being taken by the City of Cape Town will negatively impact the poor.

“They have not targeted the agricultural sector; the agricultural sector produces 1,000 million litres a year and if you consider that 872 litres of water required to make one litre of wine there enough water.”

In January, Cape Town will implement level 6 water restrictions.

The municipality is looking to desalination projects as a way to supplement depleted water supplies.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it wants the City of Cape Town to take action against the Water and Sanitation Department to force it to provide water in the drought-stricken municipality.

Outa's Julius Kleynhans says it seems the city is trying to change the dynamics of how the government is supposed to work.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Paricia de Lille has pleaded with residents and visitors to remember to conserve water while they enjoy the festive season.

The city says less than half a million households in Cape Town are using less than the prescribed 87 litres of water per person per day.

This means the city is missing its savings target and at that rate, the water supply system will fail on 29 April.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock and Shamiela Fisher.