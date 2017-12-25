Rape suspect in hospital after being assaulted by community members

Hawks rescue Eastern Cape girl (14) from forced marriage
The man is accused of raping a 17-year-old at gunpoint at her home near Mafikeng.
JOHANNESBURG - A North-West Province man is in hospital, under police guard, after community members assaulted him because he had allegedly raped a girl.
The man is accused of raping a 17-year-old at gunpoint at her home near Mafikeng.
The teenage girl later called for help and the man was cornered by a group of angry neighbours.
The police’s Amanda Funani said: “He was taken to a local hospital, where he’s under police guard. The police confiscated the suspect’s firearm and discovered that it was a toy gun.”
