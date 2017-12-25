‘Ramaphosa needs to cut ties with Zuma era’

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has criticised President Zuma saying he and his cohorts have been behaving as if they own the South African Treasury.

CAPE TOWN - Outspoken Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says if African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to renew the party, he would need to cut ties with the Zuma era.

Makgoba used his midnight mass sermon to make a powerful political statement about the state of the country and the prospects of a revitalized ANC.

Archbishop Makgoba has criticised President Jacob Zuma, saying he and his cohorts have been behaving as if they own the South African Treasury.

Referring to two centres of power in the ANC after Ramaphosa's election as party president, Makgoba says he cannot see how they can collaborate when their values seem diametrically opposed to one another.

The archbishop has called on the ANC’s new leadership to act boldly and quickly to replace Zuma as head of state.

He’s also called for Cabinet reshuffle.

LISTEN: ‘10 things Cyril Ramaphosa must do urgently’