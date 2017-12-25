Ramaphosa: Let's enter 2018 with renewed determination to move SA forward

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says that people should enjoy this festive season without causing harm to themselves or others.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Christmas message to call on South africans to respect and protect women, children and the elderly.

He says that people should enjoy this festive season without causing harm to themselves or others.

Ramaphosa says that South Africans must enter the new year determined to redouble the efforts to build a society in which all are safe, secure and feel valued.



He says that people should use this time to reach out to needy members of their families and communities.

"Let us be safe in our intimate relationships, let us rest and restore our ourselves, so that we can enter 2018 with a renewed determination to move our country forward."

Ramaphosa has also encouraged matriculants who will be receiving their results in the next few days to investigate the possibilities that await them at the institutions of the higher learning.

"Our Vision 2030 remains the blueprint for inclusive growth, social cohesion and prosperity for all. Under this plan, we will continue to develop skills that can help our country realise its developmental goals and address labour market issues. We need more skilled labour managers, professionals, technicians, engineers and artisans."

WATCH: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa 2017 Christmas message