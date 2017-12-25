Ramaphosa assures Khoisan that grievances will be heard

The group is demanding to have formal recognition of the Khoisan language and want the Khoisan to be declared as 'first citizens' of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the Khoisan delegation that camped outside the Union Buildings for three weeks that their memorandum will be given the necessary consideration.

The group, led by Chief Khoisan SA have walked over 1,400km from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over two weeks.

The group expressed joy after Ramaphosa addressed them as they were engaged in a hunger strike in the three weeks they stayed on the lawns.

The group is demanding to have formal recognition of the Khoisan language and want the Khoisan to be declared as "first citizens" of South Africa.

Ramaphosa has informed the group of the passage by the National Assembly of a bill that gives recognition to the Khoisan community and its heritage.

This is a demand that Chief Khoisan SA walked to the Union Buildings to achieve.

"We welcome all these meetings. At the end of the day, we've basically said that we want to meet the president or the deputy president."

Ramaphosa has also assured the group that the next step will be the submission of the bill to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

He says that process will demonstrate government’s determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner.