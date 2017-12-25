Ramaphosa assures Khoisan that grievances will be heard

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ramaphosa assures Khoisan that grievances will be heard

The group is demanding to have formal recognition of the Khoisan language and want the Khoisan to be declared as 'first citizens' of South Africa.

Khoisan Chief leader SA (C) and Khoisan community members Christian Martin (L) and Brendon Willings (R) wait outside their tents set up on the lawn of the Union Buildings in Pretoria on December 12, 2017. Picture: AFP
Khoisan Chief leader SA (C) and Khoisan community members Christian Martin (L) and Brendon Willings (R) wait outside their tents set up on the lawn of the Union Buildings in Pretoria on December 12, 2017. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the Khoisan delegation that camped outside the Union Buildings for three weeks that their memorandum will be given the necessary consideration.

The group, led by Chief Khoisan SA have walked over 1,400km from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over two weeks.

The group expressed joy after Ramaphosa addressed them as they were engaged in a hunger strike in the three weeks they stayed on the lawns.

The group is demanding to have formal recognition of the Khoisan language and want the Khoisan to be declared as "first citizens" of South Africa.

Ramaphosa has informed the group of the passage by the National Assembly of a bill that gives recognition to the Khoisan community and its heritage.

This is a demand that Chief Khoisan SA walked to the Union Buildings to achieve.

"We welcome all these meetings. At the end of the day, we've basically said that we want to meet the president or the deputy president."

Ramaphosa has also assured the group that the next step will be the submission of the bill to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

He says that process will demonstrate government’s determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA