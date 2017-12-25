Northern Cape duo arrested for dealing in dagga

The police discovered and raided dagga plantations worth more than R150,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Northern Cape suspects aged 30 and 55 remain behind bars after being arrested for dealing in drugs.

The police discovered and raided dagga plantations worth more than R150,000.

The farms are located in the Ncweng village.

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: "The dagga plantation was discovered over the weekend at Ncweng Village near Kuruman. Two suspects, aged between 30 and 55, were arrested and are facing charges of dealing in dagga."