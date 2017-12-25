Popular Topics
Mitchells Plain mother welcomes WC’s first Christmas baby

So far, 20 boys and 16 girls have been born across the province since midnight.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a merry Christmas for 36 mothers in the Western Cape.

These mothers gave birth on Monday at government hospital facilities.

So far, 20 boys and 16 girls have been born across the province since midnight.

A Mitchells Plain mother welcomed the province’s first Christmas baby.

The little boy, weighing around 3 kilograms, was born at the Lentegeur Mitchells Plain District Hospital just after midnight.

Almost five minutes later, an Atlantis mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Nurses and doctors at the Helderberg and Tygerberg hospitals were kept busy overnight, welcoming newborns.

At the same time, Gauteng Health Department announced that the province has, so far, welcomed 88 newborn babies this Christmas Day.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is leading with sixteen babies, nine of which are girls.

Additional reporting by Koketšo Motau.

