Man arrested in PE for allegedly shooting girlfriend

Hawks rescue Eastern Cape girl (14) from forced marriage
Local
The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have shot the woman over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Port Elizabeth.
The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have shot the woman over the weekend.
The victim is recovering in hospital.
The police’s Andre Beetge says the man will appear in the new Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
“We believe it’s a domestic violence-related incident. The 27-year-old boyfriend of the victim fled the scene and on Sunday was arrested on charges of attempted murder.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.