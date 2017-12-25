Man arrested in PE for allegedly shooting girlfriend

The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have shot the woman over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Port Elizabeth.

The victim is recovering in hospital.

The police’s Andre Beetge says the man will appear in the new Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

“We believe it’s a domestic violence-related incident. The 27-year-old boyfriend of the victim fled the scene and on Sunday was arrested on charges of attempted murder.”