Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
Preaching at the Midnight Mass at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, Archbishop Makgoba urged ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to act in the interests of the country.
CAPE TOWN - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called in his Christmas sermon for the new leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) to act "quickly and decisively" to replace President Jacob Zuma as head of state and to follow up with what he called a targeted Cabinet reshuffle.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba told the congregants that he cannot see how two centres of power - one in the ANC, the other in the executive - could collaborate when their values seemed diametrically opposed to each other.
He said the new president of the ANC should cut the umbilical cord that ties the party to Zuma if it wants a new lease of life.
He said the economy was floundering, unemployment rising and warned that those set on corruption who see they are losing influence will make ever more desperate attempts to loot what they can.
